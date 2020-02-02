Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

February 02
10:25 2020
Sunday, Feb. 2nd. 2020 –

A security guard at Reimer’s Feed Mill in Belmopan told Police that there was an attempt to rob the building last night. The guard reported that around 1:40am (Sunday Feb 2nd.) he heard his dog barking and when he checked outside the security booth he saw three masked men behind the building. He fired a warning shot and told Police the men fired at him as they escaped through a hole they had cut in the fence.

