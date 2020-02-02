Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Horrific Home Invasion & Murder In Concepcion

February 02
16:45 2020
Sunday, Feb. 2nd. 2020 –

A man was murdered last night in the Corozal district. According to information received, this morning Police found the body of a man identified as Ruben Mendez, 38, in his home in Concepcion, Corozal. He had been chopped to death. Police are investigating.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

