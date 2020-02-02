Horrific Home Invasion & Murder In Concepcion

Sunday, Feb. 2nd. 2020 –

A man was murdered last night in the Corozal district. According to information received, this morning Police found the body of a man identified as Ruben Mendez, 38, in his home in Concepcion, Corozal. He had been chopped to death. Police are investigating.

