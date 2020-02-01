Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

VIDEO: Serious Beat-Down Near Old Belize On Western Hwy.

February 01
14:23 2020
Saturday, Feb. 1st. 2020 –

Police have set up strategic checkpoints in an attempt to detain the three men seen here savagely beating another man at the entrance of Old Belize on the George Price Highway this morning (Sat. Feb, 1st.). We are in the process of verifying the victim’s name and his condition at this time.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.











