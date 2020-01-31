Taipei, January 31, 2020 –

The People Republic of China has been trying to annex Taiwan ever since it took over Hong Kong from the British in July 1997, but Taiwan has emphatically put its foot down and said not so fast!

Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan has totally rejected what they call the PRC’s ‘bully-boy’ tactics and has passed a law banning any attempts by mainland China to interfere in its democratic way of government. Taiwan’s “Anti-Infiltration Act” was made law last December 31, 2019.

The Act is designed to protect Taiwan’s freedom and way of life and to stabilize exchanges across the straits with the Mainland to keep things in order. It is Taiwan’s complete and total rejection of PRC President Xi Jinping’s five-point proposal early last year to speed up Taiwan’s “re-unification” with the mainland.

The Taiwan government has declared that all exchanges and cross-border trade across the straits with the mainland will proceed as normal. The new law expressly states that Taiwanese citizens who are married to partners born on the mainland will not be affected in any way; they will continue to enjoy freedom of travel to the mainland and will be able to carry out all other everyday activities, in their business, work, and education as before. This is important, since many of the descendants of the two million ethnic Chinese who settled on Taiwan after they abandoned Beijing with Chiang Kai Shek in 1937, continue to have family on the mainland whom they wish to visit.

The Act is not intended to target any one group, but it clearly defines what will be an offense against Taiwan’s democracy, and how it will be punished. Those accused will have the benefit of due process under the law, and it must first be proven that they were aware that they were acting in the interests of a foreign body.

Trade and travel to the mainland will remain legal, but the law is intended to prevent any sort of foreign interference in Taiwan’s politics and its internal self-government. It does not conflict with, but instead goes hand in hand with existing laws about lobbying, political donations, referendums, and other electoral processes for President, Vice President, and local government elections.

Taiwan defends its position by saying it is simply following what has become a global trend; as other democracies such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand have all updated their laws to protect their freedom and democracy against foreign threats.

