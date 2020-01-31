Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin Says P.M’s Action Were Unconstitutional

For the first time in the nation’s history, a Prime Minister has been taken to Court and has been found to have violated the Constitution. In a ruling this morning, Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin found that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dean Barrow has broken the law by spending $100 Million dollars without Parliamentary approval.

Additionally, the CJ found that twenty-one (21) Supplementary Bills brought to the House after the fact were unconstitutional, and he granted an injunction to restrain PM Barrow from continuing the illegal practice. Attorney Eamon Courtenay, S.C. told the media after the ruling that “”The Chief Justice – and these are my words – found that the Prime Minister has been operating the government like a panades shop; and the result of his judgment today is to tell him in no uncertain terms that he must comply with the Constitution and the Finance and Audit Reform Act and go to the Parliament, and get approval, giving full disclosure on how he intends to spend the people’s money.

