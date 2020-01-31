B.N.T.U Contemplates Industrial Action

Friday, Jan. 31st. 2020 –

The Belize National Teachers Union has indicated its readiness for industrial action if their cries continue to fall on deaf ears at the Ministry of Education. All but a couple of the union chapters countrywide have already decided on a course of action, which could be announced as early as Monday.

The contention is over what the union views as arbitrary changes, without consultation, proposed to the Teachers Regulations.

