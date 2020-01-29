The World On Alert ! Corona-virus: Belize Has Policy For Visitors

Wednesday, Jan 29th. 2020 –

The whole world must be on alert to deal with the spread of coronavirus, the World Health Organization has said as it urged countries to prepare.

There are now 7,183 confirmed cases of viral pneumonia caused by the virus and 170 deaths, all of them in China. Sixty eight cases have been confirmed outside China, in 15 countries, but in three countries, Germany, Vietnam and Japan, there has been human-to-human transmission, raising fears over the spread of the disease.

Belize health authorities have already announced plans to screen people coming into the country.

The epicenter of the Corona-Virus is the city of Wuhan China, a city of 11 million people.

Want to see what a 11 million residence city under Quarantine Looks Like

Video Courtesy: News 4

