Minister Patrick Faber Rebuffs FACEBOOK Post-Counter Post

Wednesday Jan 29th. 2020 –

The race for leader of the United Democratic Party continues to heat up. Reacting to a concerted attack from a pseudo-media Facebook page entitled Associated Belize Press, Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Faber posted on his own page today.

While it is believed that Associated Belize Press is run by Shyne Barrow, son of the Prime Minister, the Reporter has been unable to confirm that. It is known, however, that Barrow has been openly critical of Faber, and open about his support of John Saldivar.

