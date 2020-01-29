Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

January 29
10:03 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 29th. 2020 –

A man was murdered last night on Cumberbatch Street in Belize City. According to reports, Police were called to a green bungalow house where they found the body of a man identified as Delbert Alvarez on the verandah. Sources say Alvarez was on the verandah around 8:15pm when he was approached by a gunman who fired at him, hitting him multiple times.

