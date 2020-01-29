Wednesday, Jan 29th. 2020 –

There are reports that a Police officer was just injured on Mapp Street in Belize City. Eyewitnesses say that the officer on a motorcycle appeared to be following an SUV with Corozal license plates.

Those eyewitnesses say that the back door of the SUV opened and they heard what sounded like a gunshot, after which they saw the officer’s cycle divert to the side and hit a vehicle. The condition of the officer is not known at this time. We have also not been able to ascertain if the officer was hit by the shots fired.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

