Kareem Musa to Prime Minister: We Want Answer

Tuesday, Jan. 28th. 2020 –

PUP Caribbean Shores Area Representative Kareem Musa has written a letter to Prime Minister Dean Barrow and Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte, regarding the allegations that Armenian American Lev Dermen, on trial for massive fraud, bribed at least one and likely two Government officials for political favours. Included in the exhibit list in that trial are text messages between Minister of National Security John Saldivar and a man allegedly acting on Dermen’s behalf.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has said they can do nothing to gain access to that evidence, but Musa disagrees, claiming that there is provision under the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Act to do so. In his letter, Musa states, “Mr. Attorney, I hereby request that you inform me in writing whether you intend to urgently request mutual legal assistance in this matter. If you do not intend to make the request, please provide your written reasons for refusing to do so. Kindly let me have your response by the close of business on 31 January 2020.

We reserve the right to institute legal proceedings to compel you to perform your duty to obtain and make public the content of the text/WhatsApp messages and any other related documentary evidence.”

