Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Jumoke Castro Ignores Order To File Response -Explanation

Jumoke Castro Ignores Order To File Response -Explanation
January 28
10:10 2020
Print This Article

Jumoke Castro Ignores Order To File Response -Explanation

Monday, Jan. 27th. 2020 –

Jumoke Castro has reportedly failed to submit an explanation to his superiors at the Belize Tax Service for a vile Facebook post he allegedly made in December that threatened and humiliated Shasta Wade, wife of Belmopan Pastor, Louis Wade, Jr. The deadline for Castro to have submitted that explanation expired last Friday.

The evidence against Castro has now been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance, which is the Ministry directly responsible for the Tax Department. The Ministry will then forward the file to the Ministry of the Public Service before it goes before the Public Services Commission for a final determination on Castro’s fate.

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.