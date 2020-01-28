Jumoke Castro Ignores Order To File Response -Explanation

Jumoke Castro has reportedly failed to submit an explanation to his superiors at the Belize Tax Service for a vile Facebook post he allegedly made in December that threatened and humiliated Shasta Wade, wife of Belmopan Pastor, Louis Wade, Jr. The deadline for Castro to have submitted that explanation expired last Friday.

The evidence against Castro has now been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance, which is the Ministry directly responsible for the Tax Department. The Ministry will then forward the file to the Ministry of the Public Service before it goes before the Public Services Commission for a final determination on Castro’s fate.