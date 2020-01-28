Belize’s NEMO Issues All-CLEAR, No Tsunami For Belize After 7.7 Earthquake

Tuesday, Jan. 28th. 2020 –

NEMO has issued the ALL CLEAR at 3:05pm. There is no longer a Tsunami threat to the coast of Belize.

The USGS and upgraded the earthquake which occurred in the ocean between Cuba and Jamaica of Cuba as a magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

Shortly after the quake the Government of Jamaica issued a tsunami warning, which means that hazardous waves of 3 feet or greater is expected within the next hour.

The quake happened at 2.10pm. Jamaica Time, and was centered 86 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 87 miles west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba.

On January 7th. the Caribbean was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake just off the coast of Puerto Rico. (See News Article)

reporter.bz NOTE: Jamaica time is 1 hour ahead of Belize time.

