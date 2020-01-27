The Lev Aslan Dermen Case Continues In UTAH

Monday, Jan. 27th. 2020 –

Local media houses are monitoring the trial of Armenian American Levon Dermen, which starts today. There have been allegations that Dermen, known to have close ties to Minister of National Security John Saldivar, paid bribes to two Government officials in Belize, as he tried to get Belizean diplomatic status and likely other political favours.

L-R Lev Aslan Dermen – Jacob Kingston

Note: Aslan is the middle name of Mr. Dermen, which means Lion in Turkish

We’ll keep you posted as it is expected that the testimony of one witness will include the content of text messages between that witness, allegedly acting on behalf of Dermen, and Saldivar.

