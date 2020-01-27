Denroy Nicholas Shot In Punta Gorda: Died Moments Later

Monday, Jan 27th. 2020-

Police are investigating a murder which occurred in Punta Gorda Town last night. Around 9:00pm (Sunday Jan 26th.) Police were called to Toucan Street in the cemetery area where at the back of a house they found the body of Denroy Nicholas, 23. He appeared to have been shot once to the right side of the chest.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

