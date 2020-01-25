Alison Mackenzie Feared Dead Official Search Called Off

The search for missing American tourist Alison Mackenzie, 43, was called off Wednesday after search efforts that spanned almost five days and miles of sea yielded nothing – not even a clue – as to what might have happened to her. She disappeared under mysterious circumstances from Rendezvous Caye, a four-acre island some 21 miles east of Belize City, while camping last week Friday night with a group of people. But while the local authorities have given up on the search for her, the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has offered assistance in investigating the mysterious disappearance of the mother of two. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4

Mackenzie was part of a 22-member camping entourage that left Caye Caulker on Friday evening on a Ragamuffin Tours boat for the tiny island. By all accounts, she was friendly and assisted other passengers on the trip, but things became eerily confusing later between Friday night and Saturday morning, when there seems to have been conflicting reports of the time she was last seen alive as well as her demeanor when she was last seen.

Coast Guard Operations Officer Lieutenant Roque Canul said that the information they got was that Mackenzie was acting in an “erratic” manner when she was last spotted on Friday night, and Police also said they gathered that she appeared to be “intoxicated.” But Mackenzie’s family have insisted that one of the crew members saw Mackenzie walking alone on the beach around 2:30 Saturday morning and that crew member walked her back to her tent.

Mackenzie’s boyfriend, musician Paige Roth, who was with her on the tour reported that she was nowhere to be found when he woke up around 6:30 Saturday morning. Her personal belongings were right where she had left them when she first arrived on the island. The Mackenzie family do not suspect him of being involved in her disappearance as they say he is as devastated by her going missing as they are.

The couple had been in Belize since last month and would have been here until May, vacationing and considering to invest in real estate business here, after Mackenzie lost her father and stepfather last year and the deaths had taken a serious toll on her emotionally.

Between Saturday and Tuesday, the Coast Guard Service had extended their search as far as Middle Long Caye and by Wednesday to Alligator Caye with no clues, and nothing appeared suspicious on the small island either. Mackenzie’s disappearance has left law enforcement authorities to assume that she had gone back out after the crew member took her to her tent and she might have slipped into the sea and drifted out.

The Mackenzie family members had travelled to Belize to conduct their own search and were also asking for assistance in locating her. Police Commissioner Chester Williams has welcomed the FBI’s offer to help in the investigations.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This