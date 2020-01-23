2 Bodies Found Burnt Beyond Recognition: In Independence Village

Thursday, Jan. 23rd. 2020 –

The Reporter has confirmed reports of two bodies found burnt in a delivery truck in the village of Independence in Southern Belize. We were informed that the discovery was made around 7:00am this morning on Farm Four Road. The bodies of the two persons were burnt beyond recognition. Police are currently processing the scene, and we will keep following this story for details.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page. – Read the full story and detail in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

