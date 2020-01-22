New Radar System For Civil Aviation & National Security

On Friday, January 17th, the Department of Civil Aviation, entered into an agreement with COCESNA and INDRA Systems that will see the installation in August or September of this year.

Director of Civil Aviation Lindsay Garbutt described the new upgrade as ”cutting edge technology”. Garbutt noted that the system will offer consistent, timely, updated and secure surveillance of Belize’s airspace.

The new system, will enable Belize to interconnect with Central America and will also be able to provide assistance to these countries if their radar goes down and vice versa.

Currently, the country is operating on a secondary radar system, one that is only able to detect legal flights that have their transponder on. The upgraded system will allow civil aviation authorities to detect any flight, whether legal or illegal, that enters Belize airspace.

