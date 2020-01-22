Man Shot Multiple Times In Independence Village

Wednesday, Jan. 22nd. 2020 –

A man was shot multiple times in Independence Village, Stann Creek earlier this morning, and his attacker is believed to be a man with whom he has had a long-standing dispute.

Credible sources indicate that sometime around 6:30 a.m., Anthony Parks, 37, originally from Belize City, was sitting along with two persons on the veranda of his residence in Independence Village when someone called out for him from the street. When Parks got up and went to see who it was, the person reportedly shot him in the abdomen, back, upper right shoulder and left thigh, then fled.

