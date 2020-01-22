A New Contractor General For Belize

Wednesday, Jan. 22nd. 2020 –

Amid all the scandals in the government, and the airwaves abuzz with numerous comments about construction contracts being awarded to contractors with poor work history and 'shoddy workmanship!.' The Prime minister has appointed a new contractor general.

Civil engineer Omar Mitchell is Belize’s new Contractor General. Prime Minister Hon. Dean Barrow introduced a motion for Mitchell’s appointment, which went through all three readings and was approved by the House of Representatives at their sitting in Belmopan last Friday, January 17.

Mitchell’s appointment begins on February 3, 2020, for a period of three years.

