A joint operation between Dangriga Police and the Fisheries Department has led to the discovery of over 400 pounds of Nassau grouper. The bust was made on a property in Dangriga. While no one was found in the area, Fisheries personnel say that they are seeking one individual for questioning. Depending on the outcome of the case, that individual can face up to $4,000 in fines and penalties. The season to fish for Nassau Groupers closes from December 1st to March 31st, to allow for spawning. Today’s find will be donated to local feeding programs.