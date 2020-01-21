Teacher Punched In The Face By Parent: Teeth Knocked-Out
Tuesday, Jan 21st. 2020 –
The Reporter has confirmed that a woman is in Police custody after she attacked and punched a teacher in the face this morning. Sources at the Salvation Army School in Belize City say that the mother of a Standard 2 student went to the school and asked the warden if she could see the Principal.
The woman then entered the compound and met her son’s teacher coming down the step of the school and hit her in the face, causing her to lose a tooth.
We’ll keep following this report and will have a full story in this week’s issue of the Reporter.
