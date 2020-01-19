2 People Reported Missing In Separate Incidents
2 People Reported Missing In Separate Incident
Sunday, Jan. 19th. – By Marion Ali –
In the first instance, US tourist, Paige Rote, 58, told Police that on Friday he was on a tour along with a group of tourists who camped for the night and at Rendezvous Caye and that when he woke up, one of them, Alison McKenzie, 43, was nowhere to be found on Saturday morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the second incident, Jareth Herrera, a 16 year-old student of San Pablo Street in the Marcus Canul Area of Orange Walk Town was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen on Friday morning when she left home en route to the IT-VET in Orange Walk where she attends classes.
Herrera left home wearing long blue jeans pants, a blue blouse and had a black school bag.
Police are investigating both missing person incidents.
. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This