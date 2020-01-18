Police Find Fake US Money, Weed & Ammo
By Marion Ali – Saturday, Jan. 18th. 2020 – –
A Police operation in Corozal Town on Friday evening yielded a parcel weighing over two pounds of suspected cannabis, 40 rounds of 9 millimeter ammunition, and five counterfeit US $100 notes. Police say that no one was in the areas where the discoveries were made and that the items were labeled and deposited as “found property.”
