January 18
12:04 2020
By Marion Ali – Saturday, Jan. 18th. 2020 – –

A Police operation in Corozal Town on Friday evening yielded a parcel weighing over two pounds of suspected cannabis, 40 rounds of 9 millimeter ammunition, and five counterfeit US $100 notes. Police say that no one was in the areas where the discoveries were made and that the items were labeled and deposited as “found property.”

