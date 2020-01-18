Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Editorial: January 19th. 2020

January 18
12:14 2020
This week the Reporter, which has always tried to be a leader in innovation (first offset press, first web press, first computer-to-plate press system) carried live the press conference of Prime Minister Dean Barrow to its growing legion of readers at home and abroad on its Facebook Page, which at latest count numbered 62,000 followers.

At this press conference the Prime Minister appeared alone, unaccompanied by any Minister or government official, and spoke at length, emphatically and without notes about allegations which have emerged from a court hearing in Delaware, USA.

The allegations by a wealthy Armenian-American businessman are that he paid a large sum of money ($25,000 US a month over an extended period to an unnamed Minister of Government in return for a political favour.
The Armenian-American, identified as Lev Dermen, wanted to buy a diplomatic posting. His posting was to have been as Honorary Consul to Nevada, had the US not intervened to veto it, but it is not clear over what period of time he continued to pay his monthly bribes.

At his press conference on Wednesday, January 15 the Prime Minister was emphatic in saying that he would demand the resignation of any member of his Cabinet shown to have collaborated with Dermen.

Reporter’s on-line service, which started up a little more than a year ago, is designed to make use of innovations on the Internet to play a fuller role in the dissemination of useful information to Belizeans and friends of Belize at home and abroad. The ability to show news and events as they happen in real time has been the holy grail of journalists, a professional cadre of service providers who believe that knowledge in the hands of the people empowers them to demand good government.

We hope to extend and expand this initiative in the days and weeks and months ahead.

* * * *

