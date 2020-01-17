Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

NICH Closes Archaeological Site Due to Flooding

January 17
12:17 2020
By Marion Ali – Friday Jan. 17th. 2020 – –

The National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) advises tour operators, hoteliers and the public that its archaeological site, Actun Tunichil Muknal cave in the Cayo District and off the George Price Highway is closed today because of rapidly rising water levels in the river since early this morning.

