Wilfred Pascascio Faces Alleged Rape Charge

Thursday, Jan. 16th. 2020 –

A Belizean businessman Wilfred Pascascio, 53, has been remanded to the Belize Central Prison on a charge of rape which he is alleged to have committed against a woman, 18. The victim visited the Police Station on Monday and reported that Pascascio had allegedly raped her at his resort located in Dangriga.

An accusation of rape is a very serious offence and can carry many years imprisonment. It is unclear at this time if the evidence against Mr. Pascacio is solely the claims made by the alleged victim who made the complaint to police, or if there are other mitigating circumstances that supports the charge Mr. Pascacio faces.

