Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Wilfred Pascascio Faces Alleged Rape Charge

Wilfred Pascascio Faces Alleged Rape Charge
January 16
19:28 2020
Print This Article

Wilfred Pascascio Faces Alleged Rape Charge

Thursday, Jan. 16th. 2020 –

A Belizean businessman Wilfred Pascascio, 53, has been remanded to the Belize Central Prison on a charge of rape which he is alleged to have committed against a woman, 18. The victim visited the Police Station on Monday and reported that Pascascio had allegedly raped her at his resort located in Dangriga.
Linked News Article

ADVERTISEMENT

An accusation of rape is a very serious offence and can carry many years imprisonment. It is unclear at this time if the evidence against Mr. Pascacio is solely the claims made by the alleged victim who made the complaint to police, or if there are other mitigating circumstances that supports the charge Mr. Pascacio faces.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.