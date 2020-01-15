David Cruz, ”Deuce” Charged For Murder Of Timroy Neal
The brazen and callus killing of Timroy Neal captured the attention of everyone who saw the news, because the crime that took places near the Roaring Creek Police Station.
Roaring Creek resident David Cruz, 26, also known as ”Deuce” has been officially charged for the murder of Timroy Neal, 28, which occurred back in December 2019 outside an establishment in Roaring Creek Village.
Neal was gunned down execution-style and shot multiple times to his head by a gunman who rode up to the establishment on a motorcycle. Neal attempted to flee from his attacker but unfortunately slipped and fell and that was when the gunman caught up to him and at close range fired at least seven gunshots into his head, killing him instantly.
