Kenrick Longsworth Is Formally Arraigned & Charged

Tuesday, Jan. 14th. 2020 –

Kenrick Kevin Longsworth, 27, has been formally arrested, charged and arraigned for one count of Murder and two counts of Grievous Harm. He was escorted to the Belize City Magistrate’s Court earlier today to be read the charges, and then remanded to the Belize Central Prison.

Linked News Article ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4

Longsworth is accused of beating Mark Tuyul, 3, to death on Friday evening, and of badly beating Tuyul’s two siblings. The accused was in a relationship with the mother of the children, Zema Castillo, and it is expected that she will also be charged for the circumstances which led to the tragedy.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This