Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Monday, Jan. 13th. 2010 – Orange Walk resident Emil Escalante, 27, was buried around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at the Orange...
  • FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED Sunday, 12 January 2020 This afternoon Commissioner of Police Chester Williams announced that fugitive from justice Kendrick Longsworth, on the run after the brutal murder of...
  • Serious Rumblings In The Judiciary: How Did We Get Here ? Serious Rumblings In The Judiciary: How Did We Get Here ? Friday, Jan. 10th. 2020 – PART 1 There are many ways that an organization can vent their feelings about...
  • U.D.P Announces Nomination Of New Chairman U.D.P Announces Nomination Of New Chairman The United Democratic Party (U.D.P.) has announced that after both Senator Carla Barnett and John Castillo withdrew their candidacy for Chairman of the Party,...
  

Union To SSB: That Deal Is Too Sweet, Get That Prado Back

Union To SSB: That Deal Is Too Sweet, Get That Prado Back
January 13
12:54 2020
Print This Article

Monday, Jan. 13th. 2020 –

In a scathing release issued today, the Christian Workers Union is calling on former CEO of the SSB Colin Young to ‘Bring Back the Prado.’ The release states that Christian Workers Union (CWU) Members at the Social Security Board (SSB) are extremely disturbed after learning last week that the former Chief Executive Officer departed with the luxury 2012 Toyota Prado, acquired for over $120,000.00 and assigned to him during his tenure.

The SSB Chairman sought to dismiss concerns about the sweet deal by stating the Board was contractually obliged to accept the exiting CEO’s $20,000.00 offer for the Prado, and in any case, the vehicle had depreciated to a “$0.00 value on SSB’s books.”

SSB Staff’s disgust and outrage were not appeased by these justifications, recalling the exiting CEO’s mantra about “best value for money in managing insured persons’ monies.”

The release asserts that the CEO’s exit package is a mockery of his ‘efforts’ to safeguard the people’s money, pointing out that the SSB will now need to purchase a new vehicle for his successor.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Belize Supreme Court Opens The New Year – 2020 Belize Supreme Court Opens The New Year – 2020 Monday, Jan. 13th. 2020 – Foreign Minister, Wilfred “Sedi” Elrington who sat in for Attorney General, Michael Peyrefitte at today’s opening...
  • Union To SSB: That Deal Is Too Sweet, Get That Prado Back Monday, Jan. 13th. 2020 – In a scathing release issued today, the Christian Workers Union is calling on former CEO of the SSB Colin Young to ‘Bring Back the Prado.’...
  • Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize Monday, Jan. 13th. 2010 – Orange Walk resident Emil Escalante, 27, was buried around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at the Orange...
  • FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED FUGITIVE ACCUSED KILLER CAPTURED Sunday, 12 January 2020 This afternoon Commissioner of Police Chester Williams announced that fugitive from justice Kendrick Longsworth, on the run after the brutal murder of...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.