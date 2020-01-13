Bizarre Grave Vandalism – Unheard-of In Belize

Monday, Jan. 13th. 2010 –

Orange Walk resident Emil Escalante, 27, was buried around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12th at the Orange Walk Cemetery following weeks of fighting for his life after being beaten outside a nightclub in Orange Walk two month ago. But early on Monday morning, family members returned to the cemetery to find out that his tomb had been vandalized, his coffin removed and broken open. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4

A Police source told the Reporter that they are puzzled by the occurrence since the body was not tampered with in any way. Cops say that they also spoke to a family member who indicated that Escalante was not buried with anything of value, which could have led to his tomb being targeted by thieves.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This