Belize Supreme Court Opens The New Year – 2020

Belize Supreme Court Opens The New Year – 2020
January 13
15:56 2020
Belize Supreme Court Opens The New Year – 2020

Monday, Jan. 13th. 2020 –

Foreign Minister, Wilfred “Sedi” Elrington who sat in for Attorney General, Michael Peyrefitte at today’s opening ceremony of the 2020 Supreme Court calendar explained that the AG had other over-riding schedules and asked him to deliver his speech. But notably absent from this year’s ceremony were the President of the Bar Association, Cheryl-Lyn Vidal and senior members of the Bar.

They have a few gripes with the Chief Justice, among
which includes what they feel is his consistent and
fashionably late delivery on rulings for cases over
which he has presided. Additionally, there is the
pending civil suit of the Bar against the CJ, who as
the Chair of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission
has refused Vidal a seat on the Commission.

Today, Elrington was sympathetic towards the CJ and told reporters that it is not really his fault. He reasoned that in other countries, particularly the United States, a Chief Justice is not required to do judicial work and administrative work. And even the ones who have only judicial work have interns to assist them to prepare their judgment so they can be delivered in a timely manner. Elrington felt that it is high time that Belize hires interns to assist the CJ with preparing his judgments to deliver in a timely fashion.

We will have a full article on the official opening ceremony and the figures as they pertain to cases dealt with and investments in the running of the judiciary.

