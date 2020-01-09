Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Two Charged For Murder Of Caretaker In Seine Bight

January 09
22:05 2020
Two Charged For Murder Of Caretaker In Seine Bight

Thursday, Jan. 9th. 2020 –

Deandre Guefferro, 19, has been charged for the murder of Mexican national Alejandro Guzman, 46. Guefferro’s brother, 15, has been charged for burglary. Guzman, a caretaker of a property in Seine Bight, was chopped and stabbed to death on Tuesday evening after he allegedly came home to find two persons inside. We’ll have more on this story over the weekend.

