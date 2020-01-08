BEL Making Customers Smile!

Wednesday, Jan. 8th. 2020 –

Electricity rates will not increase – at least for now – but another rate review (known as Tariff Review Proceeding) will be done mid-year, when the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) will decide whether the rates will change.

But the PUC’s decision to not raise the rates was not met with objection from BEL. The company’s General Manager of Employee and Corporate Services, Dawn Sampson-Nunez informed the Reporter late Tuesday that BEL did not request an increase in electricity rates at this time. “Rather, the Company requested that rates be maintained for the remainder of the tariff period, which ends June 30, 2020,” Sampson-Nunez shared.

In a previous conversation a couple months ago with Sampson-Nunez, she indicated that it cannot be predetermined whether there will be an adjustment to the rates when BEL applies for one because the PUC, which is the monitoring agency, must review the application and all other relevant information before it decides if an adjustment will occur and if so, by how much.

The last time electricity rates were adjusted was at the start of 2019 when they changed from 39.2 cents to 41.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This