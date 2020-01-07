Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Kerosene & Diesel Up Again Kerosene & Diesel Up Again The Ministry of Finance announces that on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the pump price for kerosene and diesel will increase as follows: Kerosene will increase...
  • Caye Caulker Businesses Tally Up The Losses Caye Caulker Businesses Tally Up The Losses Tuesday, Jan. 7th. 2020 – While water and electricity on the small island of Caye Caulker seems to have been normalized, business owners...
  • Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Tuesday, Jan. 7th. 2020 – In the past 24 hours the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico has been rocked by several earthquakes....
  • Late Night Tragedy On Ordonez Street In Belize City Late Night Tragedy On Ordonez Street In Belize City As the saying goes, we have seen everything !. But this is beyond our comprehension of the gun violence that is...
  

Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
January 07
10:37 2020
Print This Article

Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Tuesday, Jan. 7th. 2020 –

In the past 24 hours the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico has been rocked by several earthquakes. The most recent and most powerful happened this morning at 4.25am Puerto Rico time. The Epicenter was in the Caribbean sea near Puerto Rico’s South-Western coast, or approximately 1300 nautical miles from Belize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puerto Rico is 2 hours ahead of Belize time and has a population of 3.2 million people and is about 1/3 the size of Belize. Its main capital ‘San Juan’ is on the north-eastern coast of the island felt the tremor but was not affected, since the epicenter of the quake was near the south-western coast.

The official casualty count from the Puerto Rican government has not been published at the posting of this news article, but many homes and buildings in south-western Puerto Rico suffered severe damage. The majority of the islands residence have no electricity.

RESEARCH URL: Students and scholars of earthquake scientific data may find more information here. – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caribbean_Plate

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Kerosene & Diesel Up Again Kerosene & Diesel Up Again The Ministry of Finance announces that on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, the pump price for kerosene and diesel will increase as follows: Kerosene will increase...
  • Caye Caulker Businesses Tally Up The Losses Caye Caulker Businesses Tally Up The Losses Tuesday, Jan. 7th. 2020 – While water and electricity on the small island of Caye Caulker seems to have been normalized, business owners...
  • Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Tuesday, Jan. 7th. 2020 – In the past 24 hours the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico has been rocked by several earthquakes....
  • BDF Soldier and Sibling Charged for Bar Attack BDF Soldier and Sibling Charged for Bar Attack Tuesday, December 31, 2019 – A Belize Defence Force Soldier from Bullet Tree Falls, along with his younger sibling have both been...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.