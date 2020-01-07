Puerto Rico Hit By Powerful 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Tuesday, Jan. 7th. 2020 –

In the past 24 hours the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico has been rocked by several earthquakes. The most recent and most powerful happened this morning at 4.25am Puerto Rico time. The Epicenter was in the Caribbean sea near Puerto Rico's South-Western coast, or approximately 1300 nautical miles from Belize.

Puerto Rico is 2 hours ahead of Belize time and has a population of 3.2 million people and is about 1/3 the size of Belize. Its main capital ‘San Juan’ is on the north-eastern coast of the island felt the tremor but was not affected, since the epicenter of the quake was near the south-western coast.

The official casualty count from the Puerto Rican government has not been published at the posting of this news article, but many homes and buildings in south-western Puerto Rico suffered severe damage. The majority of the islands residence have no electricity.

RESEARCH URL: Students and scholars of earthquake scientific data may find more information here. – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caribbean_Plate

