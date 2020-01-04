December 2019 –

One more organization has come forth to condemn the Facebook comment of Jumoke Castro, son of Minister of Transport Edmond Castro, on a post made two weeks ago by Belmopan Pastor, Louis Wade, Jr.

This time, the Belmopan Nazarene Church, where Wade is the pastor and his wife is in the Worship Team, is the latest body to chime in the collective condemnation of Castro’s distasteful comments. The church’s statement was perhaps the most blistering of the string of denunciations that have come forth.

The statement reads in part: “Fully convinced that the threats, statements and conduct of Jumoke Castro against Mrs. Shasta Wade, beloved wife of Belmopan Church of the Nazarene Pastor Louis Wade, are unwarranted, reprehensible and illegal; …Disappointed by the failure or refusal of the said Castro to apologize or retract such statements; Rejecting the premise that a threat of rape, gang rape or any other form of violence toward women or other persons is justified in any circumstances; …We, the Belmopan Nazarene Church, along with the Belize North District Church of the Nazarene, join together with the overwhelming majority of Belizeans and social partners in demanding that appropriate criminal and disciplinary charges be brought against Mr. Castro, that there is a fair trial conducted at the highest professional standards, and a prompt and appropriate penalty is meted out to deter the scourge of violence against our women in all its forms.”

To put things into perspective, we asked Pastor Wade on Tuesday what would happen if Castro decides to offer an apology. He responded by saying that: “To apologize or not to apologize is their decision…we forgive…but the law must also take its course. A threat is different from libel and must be taken seriously.”

Wade went on to indicate that once the Police charge Castro, the Public Service Commission will be expected to take up the case, as it pertains to Castro’s employment. This newspaper had reported two weeks ago that Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who heads the Ministry of Finance in which Castro works, had already moved to take action against the Minister’s son in conformity with the Public Service Regulations, but we have not been able to determine what that measure is as yet.

