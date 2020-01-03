What Caused Fast-Moving-Fire: Thursday Evening
Friday, Jan. 3rd. 2020 –
A woman identified as Elena Reina was seriously injured on Thursday evening during a house fire on Flambouyant Street in Belize City.
Reina is reportedly in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.
She sustained burns to her face, chest, arms, and thigh. Reina was asleep on a bed inside a wooden bungalow house when it erupted into flames around 4:30 p.m. on January 2nd.
The fire has also spread to another nearby structure and burnt both of them to the ground. Fire personnel are yet to determain what caused the fire.
