Elderly Man Found Dead In Creek

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

When Ponciano Coy, 88, left home in San Antonio Village (Toledo District) last week Friday night, his children did not know that would be the last time they would have seen him alive.

The elderly man was found the following afternoon, face down in a shallow part of the creek that ran through the village. He had apparent injuries to his face and elbows, reportedly from falling down in the elevated spot as he tried to navigate his way through.

His children have denied initial reports that Coy left home under the influence on Friday night after he had an argument with them. Someone close to the family has indicated that Coy left home without any argument.

Police do not suspect foul play in the elderly man’s death. While the post mortem examination is still pending, we are told that his injuries are consistent with those of a fall.

