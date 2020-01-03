Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Child Found By Police In San Pedro Wondering The Streets

Child Found By Police In San Pedro Wondering The Streets
January 03
15:45 2020
Print This Article

Child Found By Police In San Pedro Wondering The Streets

Friday, Jan 3rd. 2020 –

It is a rear occurrence in Belize, and we cannot recall the last time that such an incident occurred. but today an unusual request from police has highlighted the plight of a young boy on the tourist haven of San Pedro Ambergris Caye. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A child identified as Joviel Zetina was allegedly abandoned early this morning in the DFC area of San Pedro. He was found by Police at 6:00am, with a bag of clothes, and has been handed over to the Human Services Department. If anybody has any information on his family they are asked to call the San Pedro Police at 206-2022.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Child Found By Police In San Pedro Wondering The Streets Child Found By Police In San Pedro Wondering The Streets Friday, Jan 3rd. 2020 – It is a rear occurrence in Belize, and we cannot recall the last time that...
  • What Caused Fast-Moving-Fire: Thursday Evening What Caused Fast-Moving-Fire: Thursday Evening Friday, Jan. 3rd. 2020 – A woman identified as Elena Reina was seriously injured on Thursday evening during a house fire on Flambouyant Street in...
  • UTILITY CRISIS: Tourism in Caye Caulker Suffers UTILITY CRISIS: Tourism in Caye Caulker Suffers A water and electricity crisis in Caye Caulker over the past week has led to a mass cancellation of tours and an exodus...
  • Elderly Man Found Dead In Creek Elderly Man Found Dead In Creek Tuesday, December 31, 2019 When Ponciano Coy, 88, left home in San Antonio Village (Toledo District) last week Friday night, his children did not...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.