Thursday, Jan. 2nd. 2020 –

The Reporter has been informed that a Police Officer identified to us as PC Edgar Teul is hospitalized in serious condition after he was chopped several times in the Maya Mopan area of Belmopan on New Year’s Day. We warn that the language is explicit. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/westrack-vid.mp4

Several men (4) can be seen in the video armed with machetes while what appears to be gun shots is heard during the altercation. Some of the men are throwing rocks and stones at some other men, whilst the off-duty officer is in the middle of booth groups of men. The group of men with the machetes then target the off-duty officer and stone him with rocks. After approximately 3 minutes the off-duty police officer is chopped and the men with machetes flee the scene when a police mobile and several police arrive on the scene and shoot at the machete mob.

Viewer discretion advised, this video contains violence and foul language.

