Monday, Dec. 30th. 2019 –

The Belize Court of Appeal today upheld a 2016 decision made by Chief Justice, Kenneth Benjamin , who found that Section 53 of the Criminal Code violates Sections 3, 6, 12, 14 and 16 of the Belize Constitution which promotes people’s rights to dignity, equality before the law, freedom of expression, privacy and non-discrimination. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4

The matter was brought before the Court by Executive Director of UNIBAM, Caleb Orozco who challenged that Section 53 of the Criminal Code, which criminalizes “carnal intercourse against the order of nature”, violates these constitutional rights of a person.

Court of Appeal Judge, Samuel Lungole Awich said that “…consensual sexual intercourse between adult gays or between adult lesbians in private does not harm the fundamental rights and freedoms of others, nor does it intolerably harm contemporary public interest…”.

Orozco, during a press briefing this afternoon, said: “I have proven as a citizen that our fundamental rights have value and can be upheld by our courts, and that any alienated section of society can stand on principle and can go to Court and use the fundamental rights to ensure that the state leaves no one behind.”

When we contacted Attorney General, Mike Peyrefitte for his reaction to the ruling this afternoon, he indicated that his office and their legal team were still reviewing the full judgment.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This