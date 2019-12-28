Police Charge Youth For Munnings’ Murder

Police have arrested and charged Eric Frazer, 18, of Police Street Extension, Belize City for the shooting murder of Brindel Munnings, 44.

Munnings was shot multiple times while walking through an alley that led from Police Street through to the area behind the Inspiration Center late one Sunday night in August. He died on October 1. Police had indicated that Munnings and someone from the area had had a previous misunderstanding.