New Police Measure Raises Concern Among Motorists

Saturday, Dec. 28th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali –

A CLARIFICATION TO THE NEW POLICE EFFORTS HAS BEEN ISSUED

The Reporter has confirmed with Police sources that a document with specific instructions to all Police Commanders and which has raised concern among the populace is a legitimate document that came from the hierarchy of the Police Department.

The document (a copy of which is attached) instructs the Commanders to ensure that their Officers conducting vehicular check points record and photograph the vehicle and the occupants, when those occupants constitute a “group”. This information is to then be shared among the Police respective Whatsapp blog groups.

One concerned citizen however, commented on her Facebook page that she was traveling with only her daughter when they were stopped, searched and photographed. The justification given on the document is that the information could come in handy in future reference if the information is needed.

The instruction has drawn criticism from many people on Facebook. They question the legality of such a decision taken and express that they have a right to privacy. It even drew a comment from Attorney, Audrey Matura-Shepherd who wrote in part on the matter: “Police must have reasonable suspicion to believe you have, are or about to commit a crime. …Your personal data and photo etc is covered under your right to privacy. This blanket approach is wrong.”

