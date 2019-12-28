Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Clarification To Police Photograph-ing Directive Issued

Clarification To Police Photograph-ing Directive Issued
December 28
18:08 2019
Print This Article

ComPol Clarifies…
The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams has clarified a document that was circulated and then redistributed after a correction was made. The document gives specific instruction that photographs of passengers and vehicles must be taken and forwarded to the Police Whatsapp groups and it raised the concern of many who questioned the legality of such a decision as they see it as a violation of their right to privacy.

Commissioner Williams made the clarification on his Facebook page and offered a series of justifiable points why he made such a decision. The following is his post on the matter in full:

“For the avoidance of any doubt, let me make it clear that the message being circulated in the media regarding new measures to be implemented at our checkpoints, I’d like to state that the one currently circulating does not reflect the true directive and was quickly corrected with a second message.
The purpose of that message is as follows-
1. To target those criminals moving persons from District to District and then kill and dispose of their bodies;
2. To curtail the free movements of transient criminals on our highways;
3. To reduce the frequency of fatal accidents resulting from drunk driving; and
4. To deter or apprehend those persons using our highways to commit crime.

As is stated in the revised message, the measures are not intended to target everyone as there is no way that the police can search all vehicles travelling on our highways. We are fully aware of the urgency with which some of us use the Highways and we in no way intend on causing any inconvenience to our law abiding citizens especially those that commute daily to work.

Whatever will be done will surely be targetting known and convicted criminals, and those that the police have reasonable cause to suspect that they are doing or carrying illegal goods on our highways.

System will also be put I’m place at each checkpoint to ensure that whenever the police will search a vehicle that such vehicle is pulled off the road and search so as not to obstruct the flow of traffic.

We see these measures necessary at this time to ensure the safety of those that uses the highways as well as to minimize the free movements of transient criminals. I therefore ask the support and corporate of all to ensure this works.”

An Observers Comment:
We Belizeans have all witnessed on the various news reports, the horrific increase in crime and the effects on our community ‘nation-wide’. The new effort by the top brass of the Belize Police Dept. is an attempt to mitigate crime in Belize, which is unusually high for our population. If the new actions by the Police Dept. violates the civil liberties of anyone it will be reviewed and amended by the cabinet and senate, but in the meantime we ought to not to be too quick to criticize these efforts.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Clarification To Police Photograph-ing Directive Issued ComPol Clarifies…The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams has clarified a document that was circulated and then redistributed after a correction was made. The document gives specific instruction that photographs of...
  • New Police Measure Raises Concern Among Motorists New Police Measure Raises Concern Among Motorists Saturday, Dec. 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali – A CLARIFICATION TO THE NEW POLICE EFFORTS HAS BEEN ISSUEDThe Reporter has confirmed with...
  • “Old But Nuh Cold” “Old But Nuh Cold” December 2019 – There is that popular term “old but nuh cold” that befits Francisco Marquez – an 86 year-old man who moved from his home...
  • Police Charge Youth For Munnings’ Murder Police Charge Youth For Munnings’ Murder Friday, Dec 27th. 2019 – Police have arrested and charged Eric Frazer, 18, of Police Street Extension, Belize City for the shooting murder of...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.