Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

More Details: About Boat Collision On Boxing Day

More Details: About Boat Collision On Boxing Day
December 27
22:34 2019
Print This Article

Friday, Dec. 27th. 2019 , 7 pm – Part 1 Part 2Part 3

-By Marion Ali – –
Mario Rosales, 36, the boat captain who was rescued some four hours after his boat and another vessel collided on Boxing Day offshore Caye Caulker, is said to be recovering well.

Rosales’ common-law-wife, Marilin Cornel told The Reporter that he is doing well, but was suffering from hypothermia after having swam for four hours to safety in the cold sea water that night after the collision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosales and Ms Cornel’s brother, Oscar Cornel, 30, were going to pick up some passengers and transfer them from another boat named “Sir Alex” that was traveling from Ladyville to meet them. However, apparently they didn’t spot each other on the approach and collided. As a result, Oscar Cornel, who was reportedly in the smaller vessel with Rosales, suffered injuries upon impact and his body was discovered shortly after midday on Friday several miles from the crash site. None of the other passengers suffered injuries.

Operations Officer with the Belize Coast Guard, Lieutenant Roque Canul told reporters yesterday that an investigation is now underway to determine what exactly caused the collision and who is at fault, if anybody.

Canul said that when the weather conditions and time of year like now produce poor visibility at sea, there are requirements that boat captains must adhere to for the safety of themselves and their passengers. These include having lookouts at the front of their boats, using proper navigational lights, reducing speed and ensuring that each person is wearing a life vest.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Clarification To Police Photograph-ing Directive Issued ComPol Clarifies…The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams has clarified a document that was circulated and then redistributed after a correction was made. The document gives specific instruction that photographs of...
  • New Police Measure Raises Concern Among Motorists New Police Measure Raises Concern Among Motorists Saturday, Dec. 28th. 2019 – By Marion Ali – A CLARIFICATION TO THE NEW POLICE EFFORTS HAS BEEN ISSUEDThe Reporter has confirmed with...
  • “Old But Nuh Cold” “Old But Nuh Cold” December 2019 – There is that popular term “old but nuh cold” that befits Francisco Marquez – an 86 year-old man who moved from his home...
  • Police Charge Youth For Munnings’ Murder Police Charge Youth For Munnings’ Murder Friday, Dec 27th. 2019 – Police have arrested and charged Eric Frazer, 18, of Police Street Extension, Belize City for the shooting murder of...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.