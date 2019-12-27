Friday, Dec. 27th. 2019 , 7 pm – Part 1 – Part 2 – Part 3

-By Marion Ali – –

Mario Rosales, 36, the boat captain who was rescued some four hours after his boat and another vessel collided on Boxing Day offshore Caye Caulker, is said to be recovering well.

Rosales’ common-law-wife, Marilin Cornel told The Reporter that he is doing well, but was suffering from hypothermia after having swam for four hours to safety in the cold sea water that night after the collision. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4

Rosales and Ms Cornel’s brother, Oscar Cornel, 30, were going to pick up some passengers and transfer them from another boat named “Sir Alex” that was traveling from Ladyville to meet them. However, apparently they didn’t spot each other on the approach and collided. As a result, Oscar Cornel, who was reportedly in the smaller vessel with Rosales, suffered injuries upon impact and his body was discovered shortly after midday on Friday several miles from the crash site. None of the other passengers suffered injuries.

Operations Officer with the Belize Coast Guard, Lieutenant Roque Canul told reporters yesterday that an investigation is now underway to determine what exactly caused the collision and who is at fault, if anybody.

Canul said that when the weather conditions and time of year like now produce poor visibility at sea, there are requirements that boat captains must adhere to for the safety of themselves and their passengers. These include having lookouts at the front of their boats, using proper navigational lights, reducing speed and ensuring that each person is wearing a life vest.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This