Boat Accident Victim Found Dead

December 27
19:53 2019
Friday, Dec. 27th. 2019

The search for Oscar Cornel ended earlier today after his body was found in the sea a few miles from where the boat accident occurred.
Oscar Cornel
We have confirmed with the family of Oscar Cornel that his body was found floating this afternoon near Paps Camp a few miles away from Caye Caulker. Police sources tell us that he had injuries that are likely those consistent with an accident. He was the only person who was missing after two boats collided some five miles from the island yesterday evening.

Cornel was on a vessel captained by Mario Rosales while the other one was captained by Jermaine Williams and was carrying five American tourists from Ladyville to San Pedro Town.

Rosales remains under medical observation after he was found several miles away from the crash scene. No one else required medical attention.

Oscar Cornel was a member of the Trial Farm Village Council that was elected earlier this year.

