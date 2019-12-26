Man Loses Everything in Christmas Night Fire

Thursday, Dec. 26th. 2019 –

A man lost his house on Christmas night in Orange Walk Town.

Police say that they were summoned around 8:45 p.m., to Santa Familia Street where a 20′ by 20′ wooden house was already completely engulfed in flames.

The owner, Daniel Novelo told Police that he found out that his house was on fire while he was out. He lost all his belongings in the blaze.

