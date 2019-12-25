2nd. Person Charged For Murder Of Jose Hilario Diaz

Wednesday, Dec. 25th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali

In July of 2019, the owner of a small business shop was senselessly murdered and at the time police had little or no clue of the motives of the crime. After investigating they have so far arrested and charged 2 men for the crime.

Today, Leroy Haulze, 23, is spending his Christmas behind bars after Police upgraded his charge from Abetment to Murder.

This is in connection with the fatal shooting of clothes vendor, Jose Hilario Diaz who was killed inside his place of business on Cemetery Road in Belize City on July 16th. – Linked News Article –

Haulze now joins Emmerson Garnett who is also accused Diaz’ murder. He is due back in Court on January 16, 2020.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This