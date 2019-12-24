Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Redistricting Case to Resume in 2020

December 24
20:33 2019
Redistricting Case to Resume in 2020

Monday, 23 December 2019

Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin issued orders last week Friday regarding the filing of additional affidavits in the redistricting case brought by the Belize Peace Movement and Vision Inspired by the People, (VIP). There are 10 claimants who need to file affidavits to show the Court how the disparity in the number of voters in the various constituencies has breached their rights to equal representation.

Attorney for the plaintiffs, Arthur Saldivar told the Reporter that the fact that the Elections and Boundaries Department has not made proposals for the change is a clear-cut breach of the Constitutional provision that requires them to do so.

“What the Constitution requires is that proposals for the subdivision or redistricting be made. The Constitution does not say that the Election and Boundaries must redistrict; but they must make those proposals to the National Assembly. Now once it goes there, then the National Assembly will have the further responsibility of considering those proposals and through its debate, determine how best the requirement of the Constitution can be met. That would be outside of the Court’s purview,” Saldivar said. He added that Parliament can choose to further delay the matter, and his clients would have to look at what their other options would be, pointing out that some parliamentarians have been in office for decades and have done nothing to change the status quo.

Saldivar even went further to opine that both major political parties, through their inaction, don’t seem to want people to get proper representation or for democracy to work. Saldivar himself, however, was some years ago the Standard Bearer for the People’s United Party (PUP) in Belize Rural North and again wanted to run for the PUP in the Belmopan constituency. He said that despite this, he has always held an ardent position that the status quo needs to be changed. He said that had he been an elected member under the PUP, he would have pushed for this change and there are others politicians who support his position but they are not in at liberty to make it known.

The case will resume on February 6th of 2020.

