Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Retired Teacher Found Dead In His Home: Eldridgeville, Toledo Monday, Dec. 23rd. 2019 – The latest murder victim, whose body was discovered today in his home in Eldridgeville in the Toledo District today, has been identified as retired educator...
  • Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan Sunday, 22 December 2019 Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of...
  • MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED Sunday, 22 December 2019 Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road...
  • Police Thwart Possible Murder Police Thwart Possible Murder Sunday, 22 December 2019 – Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene...
  

Police Intervention Saves Man’s Life

Police Intervention Saves Man’s Life
December 24
20:17 2019
Print This Article

Police Intervention Saves Man’s Life

Monday, December 23, 2019

A kidnapping operation with what sources say was murder as the intended result, was thwarted on Saturday by an anonymous tip and quick Police response which led to the successful apprehension of five suspects and the rescue of the victim near mile 3 1/2 on the George Price Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday the five suspects identified as Belize City residents Delroy Flowers, 20, Bernard Lynch, 31, Clive Stanford, 20, Oliver Solis, 28 and a 16-year-old minor were jointly charged with Unlawful Imprisonment, Attempted Murder, Robbery and Dangerous Harm.

Their victim, Dorian August, 23, is presently in a stable condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he is recovering from a brutal beating at the hands of the five men.

Police say that around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st, they received a report of a man being beaten on a feeder road near Mile 3.5 on the George Price Highway. A team of cops was immediately dispatched to the area and found a blue Saturn Vue SUV. A couple of yards into the road, officers stumbled on the group of five men, armed with baseball bats and screwdrivers, inflicting a beating on August. The men were quickly detained and placed under arrest while August was immediately transported to the KHMH.

Police say that their investigation revealed that earlier that day August was reportedly at an establishment on Faber’s Road when he was involved in an argument with the five suspects. The individuals allegedly subdued August, placed him in the vehicle and drove him out to the area.

Police did not divulge information on what triggered the incident and revealed that due to August’s condition, he has been unable to provide Police with a detailed statement of what happened. However, the Reporter was reliably informed that the incident might have been triggered by money which the suspects claim August stole from them.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Editorial December 29th 2019 While this newspaper welcomes the new Fisheries Reform Act approved last week by the National Assembly, we are disappointed that the government did not insist on a complete ban on...
  • How To Reduce Christmas Stress How To Reduce Christmas Stress By: Dr. Abigail Joseph “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” – or at least that is what the song says. Christmas is often...
  • Man Dies In Freak Accident Man Dies In Freak Accident Monday, December 23, 2019 Benque Viejo resident William Orellana, 41, died over the weekend after he was involved in a freak accident at his workplace...
  • Redistricting Case to Resume in 2020 Redistricting Case to Resume in 2020 Monday, 23 December 2019 Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin issued orders last week Friday regarding the filing of additional affidavits in the redistricting case brought...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.